Crimes against women rose during lockdown

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad She Teams received as many as 255 complaints from women during the lockdown in the months of April and May. Police officials have booked 28 cases, including 19 criminal cases and nine petty cases against the offenders.

The complaints were received from women victims through different means like WhatsApp, e-mail, Hawk Eye, direct walk-in and etc. All the accusations have been acted upon and disposed of on merit.

The Cyberabad Police urged women not to reveal their personal identity to unknown persons and maintain privacy. The She Teams can be reached through WhatsApp, or phone – 9490617444 or Dial-100.

A police official told siasat.com that most of the cases are because of misbehaving by casting agencies, harassing and blackmailing in the name of love and doctors.

