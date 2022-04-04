Criminal court grants 7 day police to Pub manager

Hyderabad: The metropolitan courts on Monday granted 7 day police custody to the manager of ‘Pudding and Mink” pub in connection with the drugs case.

The contraband drugs sellers caught by Banjara Hills police at Pudding and Mink pub of Radisson blue hotel on Sunday were remanded to judicial custody by a Court from the city .

The police produced the accused pub manager Anil Kumar and his associate Abhishek before the court.

The police alleged that the duo were not only operating the pub but also selling the drugs to their customers, were arrested by the police and produced before a court . The court Remanded the duo on 14 days of the judicial Remand and later the petition for police custody was allowed by the court.

The two other accused in the case were absconding . The names of the two absconding accused are Arjun and Kiran Raj . A hunt of the police is on to catch them. According to the police, Anil introduced himself as the manager of the pub .

The police found five packets consisting of 4.64 grams cocaine and 216 butts of cigarettes and tissue papers from the possession of Anil.