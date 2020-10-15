Criminal negligence on the part of TRS govt: BJP’s Krishna Sagar Rao

By RATNA CHOTRANI

Telangana: Mr Krishna Sagar Rao BJP Chief Spokesperson today condemned the criminal negligence of  TRS Government and GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) officials, which has led to around 30 deaths and disrupted thousands in the wake of incessant rains in the city of Hyderabad and Telangana.

He said that the Union Minister of Home for State Mr. G .Kishan Reddy was visiting all the localities in Hyderabad which were impacted by rains since two days, even as the TRS corporators, MLA’s and Ministers are conspicuously invisible in this dire situation severely impacting the urban middle class and poor citizens.

The conduct of KCR’s Government is so reprehensible that the administration chose to brazenly violate all the protocols for a Central Government MOS inspecting the damage due to rains in the city.

Despite MOS Kishan Reddy openly rebuking the utter neglect of GHMC Commissioner not sending the concerned officers to the locations he was visiting, the Commissioner did nothing to be duty bound he alleged .

Mr Krishna Sagar Rao, therefore, urged the citizens of GHMC area to teach a befitting lesson to the TRS party and its corporators in the upcoming GHMC elections for their unpreparedness, criminal neglect and brazen irresponsibility in dealing with the rains and its aftermath.

