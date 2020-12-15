Criminal points pistol at Delhi Police SHO, injured in return fire

New Delhi, Dec 15 : A criminal was hit in his right leg in retaliatory fire by police after he pointed a pistol on the SHO of Kotwali police station of north Delhi on Tuesday, police said.

The injured accused, later identified as Kanhaiya Jha, 28, and the other accused Mohd Ansari, 24, were apprehended. Jha was shifted to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital for treatment.

The police team spotted two suspicious individuals on a motorcycle during picket checking at about 4.15 p.m. near the Iron Bridge and signalled them to stop for checking. The duo, however, abandoned the vehicle and tried to escape.

“Both the suspects jumped towards Yamuna Khadar. All team members immediately started chasing them. Thereafter, one of the accused pointed the pistol towards the Kotwali police station SHO Rituraj, and the other took out a knife. They threatened the staff with dire consequences and opened fire upon the SHO,” said a senior police officer.

The SHO and constable Anil first fired a round in the air, warning them to surrender.

“But, one again pointed the pistol towards police team. Then seeing no option and in self defence, SHO Rituraj fired one round at the right leg of accused,” the officer added.

According to police, Jha is previously involved in nine cases of robbery, snatching and under the Arms Act. Ansari is involved in a cheating case of Timarpur. One sophisticated pistol with four live cartridges and a blank case were recovered from their possession.

