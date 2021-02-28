Criminal with 46 cases held from Northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 28 : The Delhi Police has arrested a criminal against whom 46 criminal cases are registered and who is also wanted in a case of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The accused has been identified as Charanjeet (49) is a resident of Maujpur and leader of Dabbu Bittu gang. A sophisticated pistol with seven live cartridges were seized from his possession.

The accused was arrested in a raid on February 25 in Northeast Delhi’s Maujpur. During the investigation, Charanjeet alias Dabbu revealed that he was in judicial custody in case of 2019, under section 302 of the IPC, in Dayalpur police station and was on parole due to Corona pandemic protocol of jail authorities.

He was utilising the parole period in reorganising his crime syndicate in the area and to neutralise other rival gangs operating in the area, so that his gang gains supremacy.

