Criminals on parole gang up for robbery, 6 arrested

New Delhi, March 15 : Six criminals, including two out on parole, have been arrested in connection with a string of robberies, police said on Monday.

Nine cases of robbery, snatching and theft have been solved with the arrest of the accused from Wazirabad area of north Delhi.

The accused used to commit robberies and snatching while on stolen motorcycles or scooties, and carried weapons to deal with any resistance by the victim. They were planning to target collection agents and owners of jewellery shops.

“As most of the criminals were out of parole, they were trying to make maximum money before their surrender, to use for advocate’s fee and other expenses,” DCP, North Delhi, Anto Alphonse, said.

The accused have been identified as Javed (23), Hashim (25), Gaurav (29), Lokesh (21), Monu (23), and Owais Ansari (30).

Hashim and Javed confessed that they had committed about 40 robberies and snatchings at different places of Delhi-NCR area. It was also revealed that Hashim has purchased the recovered arms and ammunitions from Owais of UP’s Meerut.

“Javed had to surrender in jail on March 18 and so the gang was in a hurry to execute their plans of robbery and snatching,” the DCP said.

Two of the accused robbed a man in Sangam Vihar on March 3 as he was talking on his mobile while heading home. When he reached the Pushta Road, Hashim and Lokesh, on a scooty, brandished a pistol and knife and sought to robe his phone. When he resisted, one fired in the air and also assaulted him.

Police said that Javed is involved in a 2018 murder case of Burari and had come into contact with Hashim in Tihar Jail. After being released on parole in June 2020, he started committing robberies and snatchings to arrange his legal fees and other expenses. Hashim, who also was released on parole in June 2020, is involved in six cases of robbery, kidnapping and under the Arms Act.

