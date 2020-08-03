Cristiano Ronaldo now owns a 75 crores Bugatti Centodieci

Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal’s national footballer and Juventus star has purchased the world’s most expensive car Bugatti Centodieci. Ronaldo, who recently helped his club, the Italian giant Juventus, win the 36th Serie A championship, bought the car for himself as a gift. Produced only ten worldwide, the Bugatti Centodieci is worth around 8.5 million euros (approximately ₹75 crores) to its collection.

Sharing the update from his Instagram account, he said: “You choose the view” with the photo of him posing with Bugatti Chiron. The 35-year-old footballer also drew attention to the fact that he wrote CR in his car’s initials.

The car can speed up to 380 km per hour, reaching 60 km in 2.4 seconds. The car is likely to be delivered to Cristiano Ronaldo by 2021.

Ronaldo buying the most expensive car in the world comes as no surprise, mainly because of Bugatti’s relation with the football star, Recently, Bugatti and Nike teamed up to present a special ankle boot for Cristiano Ronaldo. The sportswear brand teamed up with the automobile brand to launch the “Nike Mercurial Superfly CR7 Dieci,” which are inspired by the Centodieci.

The footballer is known for his admiration and love for luxuries cars. Besides the Bugattis, he also owns a Ferrari 599 GTO, Lamborghini Aventador, McLaren MP4 12C. The total value of vehicles in Ronaldo’s garage is estimated to be 30 million euros (more than ₹264 crores). Besides cars, he also owns 5.5 million-pound luxury yacht, which has five different luxury cabins and six specially decorated bathrooms.

