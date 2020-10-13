Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Minhaj AdnanUpdated: 13th October 2020 8:07 pm IST

Lisbon: Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus Portugal’s Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Juventus attacker was due to face Sweden with his national side on Wednesday in the Uefa Nations League but has been released from the camp after his positive test.

Ronaldo, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, is asymptomatic and now in isolation. A statement from the Portuguese football federation read: ‘Ronaldo was released from the squad of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden.

