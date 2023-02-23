CRMI internship for MBBS pass outs from Ukraine universities: Union min

Hyderabad: Union minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya mandated that students who have completed their Bachelor of Medicine (MBBS) from the Ukraine universities before June 2022, will have to take up Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) at least for a period of two years.

Zaheerabad member of parliament BB Patil on Wednesday at Sangareddy said that in a written response to his question on the future of medical students who returned from Ukraine due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Mandaviya replied the students had to make up for the clinical training which could not be attended at the foreign institute due to COVID-19 or due to Russia-Ukraine war.

The two years of the internship would also familiarise them with the practice of medicine in the Indian medical industry.

The Union minister further said that completing CRMI would make these students eligible for practice, also clarifying that there was no provision to transfer medical students from foreign medical institutes to Indian institutes in the middle of the course.

“A no-objection notice has been issued to Ukraine’s academic mobility programme to further ease the stress faced by the student returnees,” added the Union minister.

“Under the programme, Ukraine would relocate the foreign MBBS students to foreign universities until the conflict was over,” said the minister.

“The minister’s reply came after consulting the National Medical Council,” Patil said.