CRMP Works in Full swing: Agencies utilising lock down period

Hyderabad: The works taken under CRMP is progressing at brisk pace. GHMC allotted the maintenance of city roads about 709 Kms to the agencies under 7 packages for a period of 5 years. In order to provide international roads, the main roads 709 Kms consisting of 401 stretches given to agencies.

A part from re-carpeting city road with international standards the maintenance of sanitation, storm water drains also rests with them. Out of 709 Km re-carpeting 50 % of re-carpeting should be completed by June 2020. Out of 331 Kms target till now 208 Kms re-carpeting completed. By May month end a total of 280 – 300 (331 target) will be completed said CRMP Chief Engineering Ziauddin.

GHMC Mayor Dr.Bonthu Rammohan inspecting works progress on daily basis. Further the Minister for MA&UD K.Taraka Rama Rao also instructed the agencies to utilize the lock down period and expedite the works.



Accordingly the agencies taken up the works on war footing basis with advanced machinery and minimum manpower while following physical distance and safety measures. GHMC officials Zonal Commissioners, Superintendents monitoring the works on daily basis along with agencies in co-ordination with the other departments.

The agencies taking up patch works, lane marking, footpath, central median, road safety lane marking paintings works. The road cutting permission and restoration rest with the agencies.



S.No. Name of the Zone Total length of Roads in Kms Total leangth to be compleated upto june 2020 Total length compleated upto 6-5-2020 1 L.B.Nagar 138.77 60 28.13 2 Charminar 100.43 51 37.21 3 Khairtabad-1 81.50 41 24.89 4 Khaitabad-2 90.50 45 37.11 5 Sherilingampally 108.44 54 28.56 6 Kukatpally 82.12 30 21.2 7 Secunderabad 107.73 50 30.67

Total 709.49 331 207.77

