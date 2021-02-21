Crown prince awards Saudi cup 2021 to Irish stallion Mishriff

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman awarded the Saudi cup to the winner of the final race of the world’s most valuable race meeting on Saturday at the King Abdulaziz racetrack in Riyadh.

The crown prince was patronizing the prize ceremony for the world’s richest race on behalf of King Salman who is honorary president of the Kingdom’s Equestrian Club.

Saudi-owned Mishriff won the $20 million Saudi Cup and Prince Mohammed awarded three trophies to the owner of the horse Prince A A Faisal, jockey David Egan and Thady Gosden, on behalf of his trainer father John, respectively.

Hollie Doyle made history on Saturday by becoming the first female jockey to win a race on Saudi Cup day when she stormed to victory in the $1 million Neom Turf Cup, the first race of the day.