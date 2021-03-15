Crowned Miss Telangana, here’s Hyderabadi student Shivali’s journey to spotlight

Hyderabad: ‘Beauty pageants are much more than just being beautiful; they are about being strong physically, mentally as well as emotionally,’ believes 23-year-old Shivali Ganda, a psychology student-turned model. Shivali bagged the Miss Telangana and Miss India Super Model Best Catwalk 2021 titles in the recently concluded Super Model 2021 event.

But, it was not only shocking but also surprising for her to have won these titles. She did not plan to foray into the modeling world at all. And if not for her friends who sent her portfolio without her knowledge and registered her into the contest, Shivali was only aspiring to further pursue her career in psychology.

(Photo: Special Arrangement)

“As I come from a humanities background, I just used to do small shoots, events, or collabs. But that’s all,” she said. Shivali graduated in Psychology, Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots Degree College located in Somajiguda, Hyderabad.

“One morning, I was surprised to get a call from the organizers of the Super Model contest informing me about the selection and an audition the following day,” Shivali said, speaking to siasat.com, adding that she was “shocked, nervous and confused at the same time.”

It was Shivali’s mother that pushed her to take the audition. “There is no harm in giving it a try, my mother motivated,” she recalled. And then there was no looking back. She took the audition and needless to say, got selected for further rounds into the contest.

(Photo: Special Arrangement)

(Photo: Special Arrangement)

Presented by producer Sharad Chaudhary, India’s Supermodel 2021 by Dreamz production, was supposed to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The event was held in Lucknow on 26th February ( semi finale) and 27th February ( grand finale). It was judged by popular TV personalities including Rannvijay Singha, Karan Kundra, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary & Rohit Khandelwal.

Shivali was the only person in the contest with zero experience in modeling. “That is why during catwalk and grooming rehearsals which were conducted ahead of semi finale and finale, I got very nervous.”

(Photo: Special Arrangement)

When we asked Shivali about what made her unique from other participants in the contest, Shivali said, “I believe every person in this world is unique and different from the other. I think my multi-cultural genes made me unique from others.”

“I received huge amounts of motivation and support from anchor Hritu Zee, who always lauded my style of walking. This helped me overcome my inhibitions,” she said.

(Photo: Special Arrangement)

Family of art-lovers

Shivali also shared about her love for art and said, “I come from family that is multi-ethnic and loves art. My father is a singer, he paints and sketches. My mother is a classical singer and loves playing the veena. Both of my younger sisters are also into music and dance.”

Shivali Ganda (Instagram)

“I love dancing and singing as well and I have been taking classes for dancing too,” she added.

Shivali Ganda (Instagram)

Her dream work

The beauty pageant said that her dream work is to build an institution for the differently-abled or mentally challenged children, through which they can showcase their hidden talents.

“It was in my 7th grade when we visited ‘The home for mentally challenged’ in Ranigunj. They stole my heart and even today, I continue to visit them. They are like family,” Shivali said, adding that she plans to work for them.

“My dream is to provide a platform for such kids through which they can showcase their talents and make their way among normal people in the society,” she added.

Fighting through depression

“During mid-graduation, there was this phase when I was confused and did not know what to do in life. I wanted to pursue dance, music, and even seriously take up a comfortable career. With so many things on the plate and no clear direction, I suffered depression” Shivali shared.

“Thanks to psychology, one of my subjects which helped me to overcome it. I used to motivate and push myself to do things and move on which I call my self-therapy,” she laughs and shares.

Shivali Ganda (Instagram)

When asked if she wants to take the modeling career forward as a major thing, Shivali said, “I do not want completely to depend on modeling or offers from this field. I will keep enjoying this as I focus more on my higher studies in psychology.”

Shivali also shared a message which she wants to give to aspiring models and all young girls. “Be what you are. Nobody is perfect in this world. Love yourself first and accept your flaws. Don’t pressurize yourself and just work on the things which are at hand.”