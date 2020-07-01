CRPF jawan, civilian killed in militant attack in J-K’s

By Qayam Published: July 01, 2020, 10:14 am IST

Srinagar: At least one CRPF jawan and a civilian were killed while two other security force personnel received injuries in a militant attack in Sopore town of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here.

The militants opened firing on a naka party of security forces in Sopore, resulting in injuries to three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and a civilian, the officials said.

They said the injured were shifted to hospital while the area was cordoned off to track down the assailants.

One CRPF personnel and the civilian were declared dead at the hospital, the officials said.

Further details are awaited, they added.

Source: PTI
Categories
Kashmir
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close