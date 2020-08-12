CRPF officer shoots himself in Kashmir (Lead)

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th August 2020 9:58 am IST
BJP leader shot dead in Baghpat

Srinagar, Aug 12 : A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was injured after he allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in Kashmir on Wednesday.

He was moved to the hospital where his condition was said to be stable.

Police sources said CRPF Inspector identified as M. Damodar of 141 battalion shot himself in Srinagar city with his service rifle.

“He shot himself with his service rifle,” Srinagar based CRPF PRO Pankaj Singh told IANS. “His condition is stable.”

An investigation has been started by the CRPF in the incident.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close