CRPF officer suspects corona, commits suicide in Kashmir

Srinagar: A CRPF officer committed suicide on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district after he feared he might have been infected with COVID-19.

Sub-inspector Fatah Singh was posted in the Mattan area of the Anantnag district where he shot himself with his service rifle to end his life.

The CRPF sources said he was immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors said he was dead on arrival.

Same sources said he had left behind a suicide note in which he said, “I am afraid I may have corona. No one should touch my body. I am afraid I have corona”.

A CRPF spokesman said, “There is no evidence that he had corona infection. We are now waiting for the test report.”

He belonged to Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

Source: IANS

