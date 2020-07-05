CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in J-K’s Pulwama

By Qayam Published: July 05, 2020, 10:55 am IST

Srinagar: A CRPF personnel was injured in a low-intensity IED blast in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The blast took place at Gongoo area of Pulwama in South Kashmir this morning as security forces were passing through the area, a police official said.

He said a CRPF personnel suffered injuries in his hands due to the blast, but his condition is stated to be stable.

The security forces fired few shots in the air after the blast, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

Source: PTI
