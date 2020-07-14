CRPF Recruitment: Applications invited for various posts

CRPF

New Delhi: CRPF issued notification for the recruitment of combatised paramedical staff. Applications are invited from both male and female candidates.

The following are the list of various posts, number of vacancies and age limits.

PostNumber of vacanciesAge limit
Inspector
(Dietician)		1Below 30
Sub-Inspector
(Staff Nurse)		81Below 30
Sub-Inspector
(Radiographer)		4Below 30
Assistant Sub
Inspector
(Pharmacist)		3520-25 years
Assistant Sub
Inspector
(Physio
-therapist)		220-25 years
Assistant Sub
Inspector
(Dental
Technician)		320-25 years
Assistant
Sub
-Inspector
(Laboratory
Technician)		2820-25 years
Assistant
Sub
-Inspector
/Electro
Cardiography
Technician		120-25 years
Head Constable
(Physiotherapy
Assistant/
Nursing
Assistant/
Medic)		3518-25 years
Head Constable
(ANM/Midwife)		318-25 years
Head
Constable
(Dialysis
Technician)		518-25 years
Head
Constable
(Junio
r
X
-ray
Assistant)		3520-25 years
Head
Constable
(Laboratory
Assistant)		420-25 years
Head
Constable
(Electrician)		120-25 years
Head
Constable
(Steward)		318-23 years
Constable
(Masalchi)		218-23 years
Constable
(Cook)		4418-23 years
Constable
(Safai
Karamchari)		5018-23 years
Constable
(Dhobi/
Washerman)		218-23 years
Constable
(W/C)		318-23 years
Constable
(Table Boy)		118-23 years
Head
Constable
(Veterinary)		318-25 years
Head
Constable
(Lab
Technician)		118-25 years
Head Constable
(Radiographer)		118-25 years

It may be mentioned that 10 percent of vacancies are reserved for ex-servicemen from respective category.

Children and dependent family members of persons who had lost lives in 1984 riots and Gujarat riots of 2002 are eligible for getting relaxation in the upper age limit by five years.

Apart from the age requirements, the candidates have to satisfy educational eligibility. They should also meet physical standards.

After selection, the candidates are liable to serve anywhere in the Indian Territory and abroad.

Examination fee

The examination fee is Rs. 200 for Group B posts whereas, for Group C posts, it is Rs. 100. However, female candidates and candidates belonging to SC and ST are exempted from payment of fees.

Selection process:

There are four stages of selection process.

Stage I: In the first stage, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted.

Stage II: Candidates who qualify stage I will be allowed to write the examination.

Stage III: Aspirants who successfully clear written examination will be invited for trade test and screening of documents.

Stage IV: Medical tests of the candidates will be conducted.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications either by hand or through post. The opening and closing dates for receiving applications are 20th July and 31st August 2020.

Candidates who are sending applications through post must ensure that “Central Reserve Police Force Paramedical Staff Examination, 2020” should be written on the top of the envelope. The envelope must contain the duly filled application form with photocopies of all relevant documents, two latest passport size photographs.

For further details and application form, candidates can download official notification (click here).

