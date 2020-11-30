CRPF SI dies on duty in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar, Nov 30 : A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sub-Inspector died on Monday while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.

SI Shabad Kumar of the 93rd CRPF Battalion fell unconscious during duty hours at DK Marg Higher Secondary School. “He was immediately shifted to a hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival.” The exact cause of the death is yet to be known.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated, police added.

