CRPF SI kills senior, self in Delhi

Posted By Qayam Published: 25th July 2020 9:19 am IST
CRPF

New Delhi: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sub Inspector allegedly shot dead his senior before killing himself in the Lodhi Estate area of the national capital, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 10:30 PM on Friday at 61, Lodhi Estate, a bungalow allotted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), they said.

Officials said an argument took place between Sub Inspector Karnail Singh (55) and his senior Inspector Dashrath Singh (56).

The SI allegedly killed the Inspector with his service weapon and later shot himself dead, they said.

The SI hailed from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, while the Inspector was from Rohtak in Haryana.

Senior officials of the paramilitary force and local police reached the spot soon after.

An inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the reason behind the incident, they said.

Source: PTI
Categories
Delhi
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close