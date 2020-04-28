menu
CRPF Sub-Inspector died of COVID-19 in Delhi

Posted by Neha Published: April 28, 2020, 7:32 pm IST
New Delhi: A 55-year-old CRPF Sub-Inspector, who was tested positive for the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, passed away on Tuesday at Safdarjung hospital.

Posted with 31st Battalion in Noida, the SI succumbed to his infection due to “breathlessness” during the treatment at around 4 p.m., an CRPF official said.

The Central Reserve Police (CRPF) official, a resident of Barpeta in Assam, had got the infection from a nursing assistant of the force who had also tested positive earlier this month.

The SI was reported COVID-19 positive on April 24 and was admitted to Safdarjung hospital. A total of 30 other CRPF personnel in contact with the nursing assistant are kept in a quarantine centre of Delhi government in Mandoli.

The information came at a time when the deadly virus has claimed 54 lives in Delhi and infected over 3,000 people.

Source: IANS

