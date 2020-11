Srinagar, Nov 26 : A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was injured in accidental firing in J&K’s Budgam district on Thursday.

Police said Head Constable S. Barali was injured when his service rifle went off accidentally inside the CRPF camp in Humhama area of Budgam district.

“The injured trooper has been shifted to army’s 92 base hospital in Badamibagh cantonment area of Srinagar city”, police said.

Source: IANS

