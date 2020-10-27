CRPF trooper posted in Pak HC shoots himself, critical

News Desk 1Published: 27th October 2020 6:05 am IST
CRPF trooper posted in Pak HC shoots himself, critical

New Delhi, Oct 26 : A CRPF trooper, posted for the security of Pakistan High Commission here, allegedly shot himself with his service weapon on Monday afternoon, police said.

D. Rambabu, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, was rushed to AIIMS trauma centre in a critical condition.

“Around 3.30 p.m., an incident of a CRPF jawan shooting himself with his service weapon was reported near the Pakistan High Commission. Police immediately rushed to the spot and found that Constable Rambabu who reportedly shot himself has already been sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre by his colleagues,” Additional DCP, New Delhi, Deepak Yadav said.

Police is investigating the incident from all angles.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Andhra urges Centre to expedite Bhogapuram airport's construction
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 27th October 2020 6:05 am IST
Back to top button