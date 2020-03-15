Crucial decision on Corona on Monday: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the central government would take a decision on the issue of prevention of deadly corona virus after holding discussions in parliament. He said that the decision would be taken on Monday. He made these remarks while addressing media persons in the city.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the central government was working with utmost commitment to keep the virus at bay and added that the impact of the corona virus very not very serious like China due to the efforts made by them. He said that the prime minister of the country had constituted two task force on the issue and monitoring the situation. He said that they would give incentives to all those who make efforts to manufacture the drug for the corona virus.