Cruise drug case: NCB files 6,000-page chargesheet against 14 accused

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday filed a 6,000-page chargesheet against 14 accused in the cruise drug bust case which excludes the name of five others including Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who were earlier arrested in the case.

“Aryan Khan was not named in the chargesheet and his arrest along with imprisonment for 26 days was wrong, especially when no drugs of any kind were found from him. There was no evidence of any kind, there was no material of any nature in violation of any law, except the NDPS Act. We are glad that Sanjay Kumar Singh, heading the NCB SIT, investigated the matter properly and decided not to file a complaint against Aryan Khan due to lack of sufficient evidence,” said Aryan Khan’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde.

However, the NCB had dropped drugs charges against Aryan Khan in the drugs case today citing a lack of evidence against him.

NCB chief, SN Pradhan said that WhatsApp chats without physical evidence hold “no value”.

“There should be physical corroboration of WhatsApp chat. Courts have clarified that WhatsApp chat, in itself, holds no value. You can talk about anything on WhatsApp but if not corroborated with physical evidence, it’s not complete evidence,” the NCB head told media persons.

The NCB chief further clarified that there should be beyond a reasonable doubt, that the officials did not find.

“The principle of preponderance and probability is not applicable to NDPS Act. There should be beyond a reasonable doubt, that we did not find such evidence,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official Sameer Wankhede refuted to comment on the latest development in the case, saying that he is not a part of this drugs law enforcement agency anymore and will only give a written reply if asked about the matter.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons were arrested 20 people including Aryan Khan, along with other accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha the case.

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court on 28 October 2021.