Cryptocurrency exchange platform Bitsz launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Cryptocurrency exchange platform named Bitsz was launched in the city, bringing joy to crypto fans.

Founder Naveen Kumar launched the 24X7 multilingual website with ‘100% insurance on users’ wallets. The minimum trading volume is one million, five-plus exchanges list and above 2000 investors. Beginners in the trading industry can now trade on Bitsz since the company has collaborated with digital asset management Fireblocks to provide insurance to users on all types of wallets.

Bitsz founder Naveen Kumar told Telangana Today, “Cryptocurrencies are growing, and we are positive it will lead the market. There is a lack of awareness of digital currency, and this issue can get solved with the support of this platform. Extensive efforts have been made to launch a platform that provides insurance for all accounts. Ours is the only platform in the market that ensures every user’s wallet is secure, compared to other platforms in the market. The platform does not have bugs and supports Anti-Money Laundering.”