CS alerts district collectors in view of heavy rains

Hyderabad: As per the directions of the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao, the Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, has alerted all the District Collectors in view of heavy rains in the state.

An official release here said, In light of forecast of heavy rains, entire district administration should be on high alert. All officers to maintain headquarters and take measures to ensure no loss of life and properties. No leaves and permissions for public holidays. Special vigil should b maintained in low lying and vulnerable areas. Regular update on rains should be given to control room.

The Chief Secretary directed the Collectors to report that any untoward incidence at once.