CS directs for expedite filling up of all existing posts in Govt. hospitals

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar took stock of the progress achieved in strengthening medical infrastructure in the state during a meeting held at BRKR Bhavan today.

He directed the officials to expedite the process of filling up of all existing posts in government hospitals as well as installing oxygen generation plants in all hospitals, construction of additional floors, increasing pediatric oxygen and ICU beds in all teaching and district hospitals in the state.

A press release here said, the Chief Secretary asked the officials to focus on GHMC areas and conduct special mop up drive to include all the left over persons for vaccination.

S.A.M Rizvi, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Srinivas Rao, DPH, Dr. Ramesh Reddy, Director Medical Education, Sri Chandra Shekar Reddy, MD, TSMIDC, Shyam Sunder, CE, TSIIC, Rajender, CE, TSMIDC and other officials were present in the meeting