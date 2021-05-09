CS visits Golconda Area Hospital, inspects vaccination drive

Hyderabad: The second dose of vaccination has started in the state across all hospitals and health centers in districts due to shortage of doses in Telangana.

There are long queues at the hospital and health centers in the state by the people who came for second dose of vaccination.

On Saturday Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed that the people can avail of the second dose of vaccines at any hospitals and health centers nearby. He inspected Golconda Hospitals with officials and informed that the second dose can be taken by May 10 to 12 as per norms followed by the first dose.

The Chief Secretary interacted with patients on the health services and flawless facilities. He said that 129 mire beds to be added to the hospital in 15 days. Somesh directed the health officials and staff not to deny treatment and services to any patients whether Corona or general patients.

We are aimed at offering hassle free health services and treatment he said.

Somesh said that Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked for a hassle-free mechanism to offer vaccines for the second dose in all districts. As a result, we have intensified the treatment and health services and ensure timely treatment Somesh said.

As per KCR directions, the officials concerned should coordinate and ensure the speedy and friendly treatment to the Corona patients. We aim to break the Corona chain and infections by people cooperation who have to follow Corona protocols. The Chief Secretary with Senior officials visited Golconda Area Hospital.

The officials’ team inspected the second dose of vaccination drive at the hospital and interacted with the patients came for 2nd dose of vaccination.

In a release he said that the people expressed their happiness for the good arrangements made for vaccination. They informed that vaccination is taking a maximum time of 15 minutes and with 30 minutes of observation time and they are able to return back to their houses in 40-45 minutes in total and it is hassle free.

The people who have taken their 1st dose can go to any Government vaccination centre on May10, 11, 12 for their 2nd dose. The Chief Secretary also inspected the wards. The wards are getting oxygen pipelined facility and shortly 100 beds with Oxygen supply will be available. Some of the beds are earmarked for maternity and emergency purpose.

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister a new floor is being added where 120 beds will be made available which will take three weeks. The work is commenced and under progress. The Chief Secretary also interacted with the Superintendent, RMO and all the doctors of the hospital and motivated them for their commendable services.

The CS was accompanied by Senior officials S.A.M Rizvi, Secretary, Health, Dr. Ramesh Reddy, DME, D.S. Lokesh Kumar, Commissioner, GHMC, Smt Pravinya, Zonal Commissioner, Narasimha Reddy, MD, TSIIC, K.Chandrashekar Reddy, MD, TSMIDC