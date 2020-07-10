CSA extend solidarity with ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement

Johannesburg: Extending solidarity to ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting CEO Dr Jacques Faul said that the national sporting body would use its platform to educate and listen to others on all forms of discrimination.

“Black Lives Matter. It is as simple as that. As a national sporting body representing more than 56 million South Africans and with the privileged position of owning a platform as large as we do, it is of vital importance that we use our voice to educate and listen to others on topics involving all forms of discrimination,” Faul said in a statement.

CSA was founded on the principles of non-racialism and inclusion at unity. The vision of CSA, to become a truly national sport of winners supported by the majority, finds resonance in the ethos of “Black Lives Matter”, as per the statement.

During the Nelson Mandela International Day celebrations on July 18, CSA will further spread the message of anti-racism through the BLM campaign.

“We also speak out against all forms of violence and in particular, the scourge that is Gender-Based Violence and various other causes that are of importance to our society and the organization,” the acting CEO concluded.

On Wednesday, England and West Indies cricketers took a knee to show their solidarity against racism and support the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement before the start of the first Test of the three-match series at the Ageas Bowl.

Prior to the three-match Test series, both England and West Indies had already announced that they would be sporting a ‘Black Lives Matter’ logo on their jerseys to show support with the anti-racism movement.

The ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement gained momentum following the death of an African-American man named George Floyd, after a police officer, later identified as Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck as suggested by the viral videos.

Ever since Floyd’s demise, many sportspersons have come out to talk about their experience with racism.

Windies opening batsman Chris Gayle also said that he had faced racism, and added that it is a myth that the menace of racism exists just in football.

The Premier League resumed its suspended season in June and all teams have been sending out a strong message to show solidarity with the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. All teams have been taking a knee to show their support, while jerseys of all teams have ‘Black Lives Matter’ imprinted on them.

