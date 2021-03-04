CSE 2021: UPSC releases notification for prelims exam; check dates here

New Delhi: The union public service commission (UPSC) on Thursday has released the notification for the civil services examination (CSE) for the year 2021.

The registration process has opened from March 4 and the candidates can submit online applications up to March 24, 2021 till 6:00 PM. The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination.

The UPSC civil services prelims exam will be held on June 27. The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 712.

Candidates can visit the official website https://upsconline.nic.in/

What is civil services examination?

The civil services examination is held every year across the country for the selection of candidates in the administrative service, Indian police service and other civil services.

A candidate must be a minimum of 21 years of age and not more than 32 years of age.