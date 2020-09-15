CSIR and Aurobindo Pharma collaborates to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Hyderabad: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Aurobindo Pharma Limitedare on Tuesday announced its collaboration to develop vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) . Under the signed agreement between CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Aurobindo Pharma, the latter will partner with CSIR for development of several novel COVID-19 vaccines.

Three CSIR labs namely CCMB Hyderabad, Institute of Medical Technology (IMTECH), Chandigarh and Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (IICB), Kolkata, are developing vaccine candidates using different technology platforms. Aurobindo will undertake clinical development and commercialization of the vaccines.

Commenting on this partnership, Dr Shekhar C Mande,Director General, CSIR, said that “Joining of hands of premier CSIR labs with industry for development of vaccines will amplify India’s efforts in indigenous vaccine development and also help in preparedness for future pandemics”.

Commenting on the development strategies for the vaccines, Dr. Rakesh Mishra, Director, CSIR-CCMB said,“Our labs are working on novel proteins for vaccine development that have the potential to address the need for a second-generation vaccine. We are happy to partner with Aurobindo who have proven manufacturing and commercialization capabilities”

“We are proud to join hands with CSIR for developing vaccines to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. This collaboration further strengthens our COVID-19 vaccine development efforts. We are already setting up a large-scale facility in Hyderabad for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine and other viral vaccines,” said N. Govindarajan, Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma Limited.