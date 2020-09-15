CSIR and Aurobindo Pharma collaborates to develop COVID-19 vaccine

By Mohammed Hussain Updated: 15th September 2020 8:51 pm IST
Baylor College of Medicine collaborates with Biological E. Limited to develop a COVID-19 vaccine

Hyderabad: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Aurobindo Pharma Limitedare on Tuesday announced its collaboration to develop vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) . Under the signed agreement between CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Aurobindo Pharma, the latter will partner with CSIR for development of several novel COVID-19 vaccines. 

Three CSIR labs namely CCMB Hyderabad, Institute of Medical Technology (IMTECH), Chandigarh and Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (IICB), Kolkata, are developing vaccine candidates using different technology platforms. Aurobindo will undertake clinical development and commercialization of the vaccines.

Commenting on this partnership, Dr Shekhar C Mande,Director General, CSIR, said that “Joining of hands of premier CSIR labs with industry for development of vaccines will amplify India’s efforts in indigenous vaccine development and also help in preparedness for future pandemics”. 

READ:  Govt assures house on protection of Wakf properties

Commenting on the development strategies for the vaccines, Dr. Rakesh Mishra, Director, CSIR-CCMB said,“Our labs are working on novel proteins for vaccine development that have the potential to address the need for a second-generation vaccine. We are happy to partner with Aurobindo who have proven manufacturing and commercialization capabilities”

“We are proud to join hands with CSIR for developing vaccines to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. This collaboration further strengthens our COVID-19 vaccine development efforts. We are already setting up a large-scale facility in Hyderabad for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine and other viral vaccines,” said N. Govindarajan, Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma Limited. 

Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close