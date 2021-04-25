CSK Chairman Sabaretnam passes away

By Mansoor|   Published: 25th April 2021 8:05 pm IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Chairman and Director L. Sabaretnam

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings Chairman and Director L. Sabaretnam passed away here on Sunday following a massive heart attack. He was 80.

Survived by two daughters and two sons, he headed the Chettinad Cement Corporation and was an independent Director on the board of Indian Oil Corporation and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. 

He was President of Madras Chamber Of Commerce and Industry and was also associated with the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

He joined as a consultant of India Cements Ltd before taking over the reins of the Chennai Super Kings Cricket, the CSK.

Source: IANS

