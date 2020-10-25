CSK restrict RCB to 145/6 with 4 wickets in last three overs

News Desk 1Published: 25th October 2020 5:47 pm IST
Dubai, Oct 25 : Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were restricted to 145/6 on Sunday by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium. CSK conceded just 20 runs and took four wickets in the last three overs of the innings after RCB looked set for a big total during captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers’ 82-run stand for the third wicket.

Kohli scored another half century but both he and de Villiers succumbed trying to go big over the bowler’s head in the death overs with Faf du Plessis taking the catch on both occasions.

de Villiers and Kohli dealt with singles for most of their partnership. The former South Africa captain did not hit a single six while Kohli hit one, thus taking him to 200 career sixes in the IPL.

de Villiers fell to Deepak Chahar after which Moeen Ali and Kohli succumbed to Curran in the penultimate over of the innings. Chahar came back for the 20th and dismissed Morris.

Brief scores: RCB 145/6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 50, AB de Villiers 39; Sam Curran 3/19)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

