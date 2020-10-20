CSK win toss, elect to bat first against RR

Abu Dhabi, Oct 19 : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and elected to bat first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo is injured and will be replaced by Josh Hazlewood while leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has come in for Karn Sharma.

“We will bat first. It is a used wicket and chances are it may slow down as the game progresses. He won’t be available for the next few games,” said Dhoni after the toss.

For RR, Ankit Rajpoot has replaced Jaydev Unadkat, who went for an expensive penultimate over that allowed the Bangalore franchise to win on Saturday.

Teams

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(WK/Capt), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood.

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (WK), Steven Smith (Capt), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.

–IANS

kh/bg