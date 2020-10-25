CSK’s Imran Tahir shares tips with RR’s Ryan Parag

Sharjah, Oct 24 : While things may not have gone their way in this season’s Indian Premier League, the ageing Chennai Super Kings’ players are not shying away from digging into their wealth of experience and sharing it with the youngsters from other teams.

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who has featured in just one of the 11 matches that CSK have played, on Friday shared bowling tips with Rajasthan Royals’ 18-year-old Ryan Parag.

Parag, who was part of the India U-19 team that won the World Cup back in 2018, is also a leg-spinner.

Rajasthan Royals tweeted the video where Tahir is shown talking to the youngster and telling him, “Just keep an eye on my pace. The reason I am showing you my pace is because you mentioned that you want a good pace… The important thing is not to give the batsman time.”

Tahir is shown pointing to the bowler the place where the front foot should land to bring in maximum impact.

