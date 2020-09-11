CT Scan facilities in all hospitals: Etala Rajender

Hyderabad: Health Minister Etala Rajender today informed the Council that the government has plans to include Corona disease in Aarogyasri scheme besides starting CT Scan facilities in all hospitals.

We are trying to resolve the health issues by introducing the CT scan equipment and facilities in all hospitals he said.

During question hour in the Council session, the minister said that the services of health workers are invaluable. Lung infection will be known through CT scan and facilities to be improved he said. The people with symptoms should get tested for the Corona pandemic Rajender said.

The problem of virus can be detected through CT Scan and lungs he said. With serious symptoms the Corona patients have to get treatment in the hospitals. If infection increases it is problem to overcome the problem and save people, the minister warned. The government is providing the best facilities for Corona patients in all hospitals he said.

The people should avoid private hospitals and being looted he suggested. The government has been serious on the private hospitals for hefty collection of fees he expressed displeasure.

The government has set up a high level committee to monitor erring hospitals and take serious action. The Corona patients can get better health services in government hospitals he added. The health staff and doctors have been providing the best health services to Corona patients.