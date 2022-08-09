CTUs extend support to postal employees’ strike on Aug 10

The Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions (CTU) and Federations/Associations on Tuesday extended its support to the nationwide strike called by the entire workforce of the India Post on August 10 against the Central government’s move to ‘corporatise’ and then privatise postal services.

The strike has been called by the Postal Joint Council of Action (PJCA), a coalition of federations representing the country’s postal employees, including the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS).

“Various sections of government departments/establishments are being forced to go on strike because the government’s adamant stand on privatizing everything that they put into the National Monetisation Pipeline, through multi-pronged routes viz., aggressive pursuit of corporatisation, outsourcing of various services of the postal department to outside agencies, casualisation and temporarisation of a substantial section of workforce with precarious service conditions and non-filling of sanctioned regular vacancies etc,” the CTUs joint press note said.

The Joint Platform of CTUs also called upon the mass of common people to rise to the occasion and extend active support to the united struggles of the working people in various sectors, including the Postal Sector to resist and decisively defeat the ‘anti-people’, ‘anti-national destructive policy regime’ of the BJP led central government.

The CTUs also extended support for their demands for filling up a large number of vacancies and improving other service conditions.