Cummins, Morgan take KKR to 148/5 after top order collapse

News Desk 1Published: 16th October 2020 9:44 pm IST
Abu Dhabi, Oct 16 : Pat Cummins (53 not out) and newly appointed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan (39 not out) dragged the team to 148/5 after a clinical Mumbai Indians (MI) dismantled the top half of the KKR batting lineup within the first 11 overs for just 61 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.

MI pacers Trent Boult (1/32), Jasprit Bumrah (1/22) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (1/51) all took a wicket each while spinner Rahul Chahar (2/18) took two wickets off consecutive balls in the eighth over.

It was Cummins and Morgan’s partnership that took the tottering innings close to the 150-run mark. The pair put up 87 for the sixth wicket.

Brief scores: KKR 148/5 in 20 overs (Pat Cummins 53 not out, Eoin Morgan 39 not out; Rahul Chahar 2/18)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

