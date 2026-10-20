Curb on Eid al-Adha but not Navratri? Mumbai residents cry bias

Mumbai: Residents of Mira Road’s Poonam Estate Cluster 1 in Mumbai had agreed that no festivals would take place in the society, but since October 11, Navratri celebrations have been in full swing, raising questions.

The society passed a resolution during an Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 27, 2026, banning festivals on the premises, according to Maktoob Media. However, despite such a resolution in place, some residents allegedly set up a mandap for Navratri celebrations.

Earlier in May, the residential complex was embroiled in a controversy over Eid al-Adha when Muslim residents had made a shed for the sacrifice of goats. Several Hindutva groups, including Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, clashed with the residents, alleging the community was “illegally” holding the animals.

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Residents are questioning whether the rules for celebrating religious events are being enforced fairly for all. “When there is a resolution in place, which is the same for all festivals, then how can any one particular festival be observed?” said Shadab Qureshi, a society resident.

He said the measure, which was enforced to maintain peace in the society and ensure everyone’s views were treated equally, is no longer serving its purpose. “If one religion goes beyond the resolution and celebrates their festival, then who will stop other people, and this will subsequently lead to disputes,” said Qureshi.

“If a resolution is taken with everyone’s consideration, then it should be applied equally to all.”

Police, fire department, MBMC grant permission to hold Navratri events

Although the ban on festival celebrations was passed by a majority, a group of residents seeking to hold Navratri festivities applied to the Kashimira Police Station for permission to run programs from October 11 to 20.

Uma Shankar Nag submitted the application representing the other society residents.

The application states that the Poonam Estate Cluster 1 society has been organising Hindu cultural and religious festivals for almost 12 years in “mutual harmony, peace and brotherhood.”

It sought permission to hold religious worship like mata ki aarti, garba, dandiya, and other programmes. The organisers informed the police that they would conduct celebrations peacefully and follow all directions from the authorities, Maktoob said.

Authorities approved the events, even as a majority had passed the rules prohibiting such festivities. The local Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) also gave permission for the mandap, and the fire department issued a safety clearance certificate.

“The question is not simply whether public authorities can grant permissions within their respective jurisdictions, but whether the society’s own decision was considered before the event was allowed to proceed,” said Khurshid Khan, another resident of the Mira Road society.

Residents asked to provide proof of rules banning festivals

Meanwhile, another group of residents sent a fresh letter to the police disagreeing with Uma Shankar Nag’s application.

But instead of acting on it, the police asked to submit copies of the government-ordered rules explicitly mentioning the festival ban in the society’s common premises.

These residents also sent a written complaint to the civic and fire-safety authorities over the decorations installed for the mandap. “We have given a representation to the Municipal Corporation seeking a clarification on why the permission was granted when the majority of the society has already agreed to the resolution,” said resident Tarannum Choudhary. “We have not received a response.”

Others are questioning whether proper inspections were conducted to assess the additional decor, electrical safety, and emergency exits.

Political support for Navratri: Residents

Some residents have alleged that the Navratri celebrations have political backing, claiming that such considerations may have swayed the direction of the dispute.

“The authorities should come clean with the concerns raised by the residents. They can’t be biased towards one community. If they are, they should accept it and say that rules for the different communities will be different,” a resident said.

Another resident said constant tension has “become the life in this society.” It is not a cosmopolitan society because of some communal elements, she said, adding that it is now “Muslim versus Hindu.”

“We don’t have equal rights because of the municipal corporation of society and the whole system nowadays,” Rehana said. “It is a clear matter of unequal treatment because some people enjoy political impunity.”

Poonam Estate Cluster 1’s earlier clash had escalated so much that police were called in after protests organised by right-wing groups saw a demonstrator bringing a pig into the society premises.