Curbing hate-mongering key focus area for Delhi Police in 8 districts

New Delhi: Top officials of eight police districts in Delhi, including the communally sensitive northeast and northwest districts that witnessed clashes, have been directed to prevent hate-mongering, and street crimes and increase public confidence in the force.

Riots broke out in the northeast district in February 2020 following clashes between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those against it, leading to the death of at least 53 people while over 200 were injured.

Northwest district’s Jahangirpuri area was witness to communal clashes on April 16 this year during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. However, there was no causality.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak has been visiting each of the eight districts and issuing directions to the ground staff and taking feedback from them.

“I have directed the heads of all the eight districts under my jurisdiction to focus on curbing hate-mongering, street crimes, increase public confidence in the force, enhance police visibility as part of our efforts to deal with focus areas which are dynamic in nature,” he told PTI.

Of the 15 police districts in Delhi, the eight under Pathak’s purview are north, northeast, northwest, central, Rohini, Shahdara, east and outer north.

The North district houses the LG office, the chief minister’s residence and the Assembly House, while the Central district comprises old Delhi, Rajghat and other places of historical importance.

The Ghazipur and Singhu borders, which were the epicentres of the farmers’ agitation for over a year, fall under the east and the outer north districts respectively.

“We continuously monitor the situation. The field formation has to be super sensitive to any communal issue.

“Any distress call that has a communal angle should be immediately responded to and the situation contained. Any minor violation should be dealt with strict and quick legal action,” Pathak said.

Besides, special focus is given to dharnas and various other political programmes that can have serious law and order implications, he said, adding these are to be handled with promptness and by maintaining the highest standard of communication with the organisers.

The officers have been asked to improve police visibility, listen to complainants patiently, provide appropriate relief and legal actions to instill public confidence in the police.

“Effective containment of notorious criminals, listed criminals, bad characters’ and gangsters with robust legal action is our focus area.

“Improved discipline among the police staff, focusing on their physical fitness, including posturing, mannerism and disposition towards citizens with polite but firm attitude, are some of the directions given,” the officer said.

Pathak stressed that the goal is to instill the fear of law among “mischievous mongers” and criminals and a sense of confidence in the police among law-abiding citizens.

“We have to focus on anti-terror measures, crime against women, missing children, street crime and speedy disposal of cases,” he said.