Curfew imposed in pandemic-hit Thaiprovince near Bangkok

Bangkok, Dec 20 : Thai authorities have imposed a curfew throughout the coronavirus pandemic-hit Samut Sakhon province near Bangkok in the wake of a rapid resurgence of new confirmed cases in the region.

On Saturday, provincial Governor Verasak Vichitsangsri announced the curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., which came into immediate effect, will remain until January 3, reports Xinhua news agency.

Schools, stadiums and boxing arenas have been ordered temporarily closed while convenience stores will be closed during the curfew period, according to the provincial Governor.

Restaurants are allowed to offer only take-out and delivery food, with no indoor dining allowed, Verasak said.

A travel ban has been imposed to keep residents of Samut Sakhon from leaving the province during the lockdown while no migrant workers or other foreigners are allowed to enter, which locates a large number of Myanmar migrant workers mostly employed in the fishing industry.

The lockdown measures and curfew followed Saturday’s official confirmation of infection so far with a total of 548 people, most of them being Myanmar migrants.

Thailand has so far reported a total of 4,331 confirmed coronavirus cases and 60 deaths.

