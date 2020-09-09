Curfew in Punjab urban areas now only on Sundays

By News Desk 1 Published: 9th September 2020 10:46 pm IST
Curfew in Punjab urban areas now only on Sundays

Chandigarh, Sep 9 : Aiming to provide more relaxation in urban areas during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Punjab government on Wednesday announced that curfew would remain imposed only on all Sundays in all 167 municipal towns till September 30 and not on Saturdays.

A spokesperson for the government said the Chief Minister had reviewed the Covid-19 situation and directed to relax some of the restrictions in urban areas.

He said movement of individuals for all non-essential activities would remain prohibited between 9.30 p.m. to 5 a.m. within the municipal limits of all cities throughout the week.

However, essential activities and services such as movement of people and goods on national and state highways, inter-state and intra-state movement of people and unloading of cargo and travel to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and aeroplanes would be permitted.

READ:  Udumalpet 'honour killing': SC takes up TN's plea against HC verdict

In addition, religious places have also been allowed to stay open on all days up to 9 p.m., as have been restaurants, including those in malls and hotels, and liquor vends.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close