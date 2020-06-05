Curfew reimposed in Jeddah to contain spread of coronavirus

Jeddah: Saudi Arabia reimposed curfew in Jeddah to contain the spread of coronavirus in the city.

Curfew timing

The curfew will be imposed in the city between 3 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Saturday for the next two weeks.

During this period all office will remain shut. Employees of both public and private sectors are not supposed to work from office.

No prayers in mosques

No prayers in the mosques will take place for the next two week.

As no gathering of more than five people is allowed, restaurant and cafes will not allow customers to have food on their premises.

Domestic flights, train journeys allowed

Although domestic flights and train journeys are not suspended, entry and exit should not be in curfew hours.

Saudi Arabia to deport expats

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia decided to deport expats who fail to abide by the coronavirus protocols.

“Individuals who fail to abide by preventive measures, including wearing medical or cloth face masks, failing to observe social distancing and refusing to have their temperatures taken, will be fined SR1,000. The fine will be doubled if the violation is repeated. Residents will be deported after paying the fines,” Gulf News quoted the Okaz newspaper as saying.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has recorded 93,157 COVID-19 cases, with 611 deaths.

