Curran’s 52 pulls listless CSK to 114/9

Sharjah, Oct 23 : Sam Curran’s 52 pulled a listless Chennai Super Kings to 114/9 wickets as they struggled to keep up with Mumbai Indians’ bowlers led by a clinical Trent Boult in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Friday. Boult recorded figures of 4/18.

CSK made some big changes to their batting order, dropping Shane Watson and demoting Curran back to the lower order. Ruturaj Gaykwad was sent out to open the innings with Faf du Plessis and the 23-year-old was bowled for a duck by Boult in the first over. Boult finished the innings with the wicket of Curran at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Ambati Rayudu and N Jagadeesan in the next over after which Boult sent back du Plessis in the third and CSK found themselves 3/4.

Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja tried to provide some stability but the latter was dismissed in the last over of the powerplay. Dhoni fell in the seventh over, which meant that CSK had lost their top six batsmen for just 30 runs.

The most prominent partnerships for CSK came only for the eighth and nine wickets with Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir providing good assistance to Curran. Curran was eventually bowled off the last ball of the innings.

Brief scores: CSK: 114/9 wkts in 20 overs (Sam Curran 52, MS Dhoni 15; Trent Boult 4/18)

