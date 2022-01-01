Hyderabad: Customer complains of fungus in Karachi Bakery sweets

Photo of P N Sree Harsha P N Sree Harsha|   Updated: 1st January 2022 5:03 pm IST
Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: A Customer from the city has complained that the packaged sweets he purchased from the Karachi Bakery branch in Khajaguda and it has fungus formed on them.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) responded to the person’s tweet and said that the concerned officials have been alerted and the issue will be resolved at the earliest.

Siasat.com contacted the bakery and the Quality manager said that investigation is happening on how the customer received the package with the fungus. “Necessary action will be taken to see that this doesn’t repeat itself,” he said.

