Customer Service Executive jobs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Good news for the job seekers who are looking for the vacancies of Customer Service Executive in Hyderabad as HRH Next Service Private Limited and Tricolour Manpower Solutions are conducting recruitment for the posts of Customer Care Executive and Voice Process respectively.

Eligibility

Intermediate candidates can apply for the job. They will get the salary between 10 and 13 thousand.

How to apply

Candidates who are interested to apply in HRH Next Service Private Limited can contact through email venkat.pimmapur@gmail.com or cellphone number 9032003244.

For details of the vacancies notified by Tricolour Manpower Solutions, candidates can contact through email recruiter8.ecms@gmail.com or cellphone number 9182295038.