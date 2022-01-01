Customers contest Ola CEO’s claim ‘all electric scooters dispatched’

New Delhi: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Friday claimed that the company has dispatched electric scooters to all its buyers.

“Update on December deliveries: we have dispatched vehicles to all who purchased. Some in transit, most already at delivery centres near you getting through RTO registration process. The registration process took longer than we anticipated as a fully digital process is new for all,” Aggarwal said in a tweet.

Soon after the tweet, customers started contesting his claim. One of them has even shared the screengrab of the company’s website that displays a message, “Getting your scooter ready”.

@OlaElectric @bhash If ALL vehicles are dispatched then why app/website showing the status like "Getting your scooter ready"??



Is it an app/website bug? Please let us know the exact status of our vehicle. pic.twitter.com/g65XAMAbIQ — Chintan Bhatt (@iamchintanbhatt) December 31, 2021

First announced on August 15, Ola Electric on December 15 announced that it has begun deliveries of its e-scooters — Ola S1 and S1 Pro. The company also organized special events for the first 100 customers in Bengaluru and Chennai for the deliveries of Ola S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters.

Customers report problems

Recently, some customers reported problems related to mechanical issues, build quality, as well as range offered on a full charge.

One of the customers took to his Twitter handle to share the photo of his Ola S1 Pro e-scooter being towed away. After the tweet went viral, Ola Electric replied to the man assuring him to fix his scooter.

Hey, we're going to fix this for you right away! Please DM us your contact details & we'll reach out to you! — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) December 22, 2021

Later, the man tweeted, “Bike is back with broken plates and oil marks of workshop all over. And yes it’s a brand new bike. Not going the way I wanted”.

The incident has triggered the reactions of other customers.

Ola electric scooters

The Ola S1 scooters are being manufactured at the ‘Futurefactory’, which is said to be the largest, most advanced and sustainable two-wheeler factory in the world.

The Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999; for the S1 Pro, customers will have to pay Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom). These prices include the FAME II subsidy, but exclude state subsidies.

As part of its ambitious charging infrastructure goal, Ola Electric has also announced that it will install more than 4,000 charging points for its electric scooters across cities next year.

