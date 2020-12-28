Customs arrests woman, seizes gold at Hyderabad airport

By ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 28th December 2020 9:06 am IST
Hyderabad: Customs department arrested a woman and seized over two kilograms of gold worth over Rs 94 lakh from her possession at Hyderabad airport on Saturday.

As per an official release, the lady passenger was traveling from Dubai to Hyderabad, and during routine customs check it was found she was concealing five gold bars and some jewellery of 22 carats in her baggage.

“The five gold bars are weighing 1427.63 grams and valued at Rs 67.84 lakh. The jewellery weighing 593.55 grams is valued at Rs 28.20 lakh. The smuggled goods have been seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and further investigation is under progress,” the release added.

