Customs in Chennai seize 3.15 kg gold, arrest 2

Chennai, Oct 8 : The Customs department here has seized 3.15 kg gold worth about Rs 1.64 crore being smuggled into the country and has arrested two persons.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, said a total of 3.15 kg of smuggled gold worth about Rs 1.64 crore was seized and two persons have been arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday night a pouch containing two bundles of gold paste and two gold bars were found to be concealed under one of the seats of Air India Express Flight IX 1644.

The total weight of gold seized was 928 grams valued at about Rs 48.27 lakh was seized as unclaimed.

In another case 169 grams of gold was recovered from a passenger concealed in socks who arrived by the same flight.

Similarly, on Wednesday night four passengers who arrived from Dubai by Fly Dubai Flight FZ 8517 were intercepted at exit.

On their personal search 11 bundles of gold paste were recovered from their rectum. Total 1.2 kg gold valued at Rs 61.5 lakh was recovered. Two passengers were arrested, the statement said.

On Tuesday night, five passengers who arrived by Air India Express Flight IX 1644 were intercepted at exit.

On their personal search eight bundles of gold paste were recovered from rectum and innerwear. A total 858 gram gold valued at Rs 45.5 lakh was recovered.

