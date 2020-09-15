Customs seize 3,440 psychotropic drug tablets on way to US

Chennai, Sep 15 : Acting on a tip off, Chennai Air Customs seized 3,440 tablets of psychotropic drugs being sent to the US from the Foreign Post Office here and arrested one person in this connection.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Customs said it intercepted some postal parcels suspected to contain psychotropic drugs destined to the US at the Foreign Post Office.

On opening the parcels, 234 strips of Addwize 10 mg (Methylphenidate) totalling 2,340 tablets, 50 strips of Lonazep 1 mg (Clonazepam) (500 tablets) and 40 strips of Zolfresh 10 mg (Zolpidem) (600 tablets) were recovered.

The parcels were addressed to Florida, and were booked by a Chennai-based person engaged in pharmaceutical wholesale business. Follow-up searches were carried out and he was arrested.

Methylphenidate is a central nervous system stimulant and used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and narcolepsy.

Zolpidem is a sedative, and is used to treat Insomnia, while Clonazepam, a type of anti-epileptic drug, is used to treat certain seizure disorders.

